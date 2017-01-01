Welcome Product Hunter

Simple setup

Super easy way to set up interval training on Apple Watch. As simple as it can get.

Large and clear display

A large and clear display makes it easy to glance thrugh your workout progress

Includes live heart rate

Workout summary

A detailed summary at the end of workout including active calories burned and the average heart rate during the workout.

Audio alerts and haptic feedback

You can choose audio or haptic has alert for change in intervals.

Runs in background

With watchOS 3, this app runs seamlessly in the background and gracefully guides you through the workout

More settings

Warmup and cooldown intervals can also be set up in settings.



