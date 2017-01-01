World's simplest interval timer engineered for Apple Watch
Super easy way to set up interval training on Apple Watch. As simple as it can get.
A large and clear display makes it easy to glance thrugh your workout progress
Includes live heart rate
A detailed summary at the end of workout including active calories burned and the average heart rate during the workout.
You can choose audio or haptic has alert for change in intervals.
With watchOS 3, this app runs seamlessly in the background and gracefully guides you through the workout
Warmup and cooldown intervals can also be set up in settings.